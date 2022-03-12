NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Times EST (through March 13)
Times EDT (March 14)
Glenville St. 88, Lincoln (Pa.) 60
Shepherd 93, Gannon 89
DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
Cal U (Pa.) 52, Indiana (Pa.) 51
Charleston (W.Va.) 78, Kutztown 68
Fort Hays St. 66, Minnesota St. 61
St. Cloud St. 69, Mo. Southern St. 67
Missouri Western 111, Southwestern Okla. 77
Neb.-Kearney 77, Minn. Duluth 70
Daemen 70, Southern N.H. 59
Jefferson 50, Bentley 47
Pace 59, Chestnut Hill 53
USciences 64, Le Moyne 38
Ashland 76, Ferris St. 73
Walsh 75, Southern Ind. 63
Grand Valley St. 72, Wayne St. (Mich.) 46
Drury 65, Mo.-St. Louis 49
Union (Tenn.) 87, Savannah St. 56
Eckerd 69, Fla. Southern 64
Valdosta St. 59, Tampa 50
Lee 87, Benedict 77
West Tex. A&M 70, Colorado Mesa 64
Texas Woman’s 90, MSU Denver 83
Tex. A&M-Commerce 80, Colo. Sch. of Mines 74
Lubbock Christian 65, CSU Pueblo 57
North Georgia 63, Columbus St. 42
Carson-Newman 81, Wingate 65
Lander 80, Catawba 68
Ga. Southwestern 59, Barton 55
Cal St. East Bay 67, Academy of Art 49
Azusa Pacific 89, Cal St. San Marcos 86
Central Wash. 79, Northwest Nazarene 74
Western Wash. 76, Alas. Anchorage 64
Glenville St. (30-1) vs. Shepherd, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston (W.Va.) 52, Cal U (Pa.) 34
Fort Hays St. vs. St. Cloud St., 8:30 p.m.
Neb.-Kearney vs. Missouri Western (24-7), 6 p.m.
Jefferson vs. Daemen, 7:30 p.m.
Pace 65, USciences 60
Ashland vs. Walsh, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Valley St. vs. Drury (32-4), 5 p.m.
Union (Tenn.) vs. Eckerd, 8:30 p.m.
Lee vs. Valdosta St. (25-7), 6 p.m.
West Tex. A&M vs. Texas Woman’s, 8:30 p.m.
Tex. A&M-Commerce (27-4) vs. Lubbock Christian (27-6), 6 p.m.
North Georgia (26-3) vs. Carson-Newman, 7:30 p.m.
Lander vs. Ga. Southwestern (23-6), 5 p.m.
Cal St. East Bay vs. Azusa Pacific, 10:30 p.m.
Central Wash. vs. Western Wash. (21-5), 8 p.m.
Glenville St.-Shepherd-winner vs. Charleston (W.Va.) (23-8), 7 p.m.
Fort Hays St.-St. Cloud St.-winner vs. Neb.-Kearney-Missouri Western-winner, 8 p.m.
Jefferson-Daemen-winner vs. Pace (23-7), 7 p.m.
Ashland-Walsh-winner vs. Grand Valley St.-Drury-winner, 7 p.m.
Union (Tenn.)-Eckerd-winner vs. Lee-Valdosta St.-winner, 8 p.m.
West Tex. A&M-Texas Woman’s-winner vs. Tex. A&M-Commerce-Lubbock Christian-winner, 8 p.m.
North Georgia-Carson-Newman-winner vs. Lander-Ga. Southwestern-winner, 7 p.m.
Cal St. East Bay-Azusa Pacific-winner vs. Central Wash.-Western Wash.-winner, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.