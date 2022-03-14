NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Times EST (through March 13)
Times EDT (March 14)
First Round
Friday, March 11
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St. 88, Lincoln (Pa.) 60
Shepherd 93, Gannon 89
Cal U (Pa.) 52, Indiana (Pa.) 51
Charleston (W.Va.) 78, Kutztown 68
Central Region
At Hays, Kan.
Fort Hays St. 66, Minnesota St. 61
St. Cloud St. 69, Mo. Southern St. 67
Missouri Western 111, Southwestern Okla. 77
Neb.-Kearney 77, Minn. Duluth 70
East Region
At Manchester, N.H.
Daemen 70, Southern N.H. 59
Jefferson 50, Bentley 47
Pace 59, Chestnut Hill 53
USciences 64, Le Moyne 38
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland 76, Ferris St. 73
Walsh 75, Southern Ind. 63
Grand Valley St. 72, Wayne St. (Mich.) 46
Drury 65, Mo.-St. Louis 49
South Region
At Jackson, Tenn.
Union (Tenn.) 87, Savannah St. 56
Eckerd 69, Fla. Southern 64
Valdosta St. 59, Tampa 50
Lee 87, Benedict 77
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M 70, Colorado Mesa 64
Texas Woman’s 90, MSU Denver 83
Tex. A&M-Commerce 80, Colo. Sch. of Mines 74
Lubbock Christian 65, CSU Pueblo 57
Southeast Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.
North Georgia 63, Columbus St. 42
Carson-Newman 81, Wingate 65
Lander 80, Catawba 68
Ga. Southwestern 59, Barton 55
West Region
At Hayward, Calif.
Cal St. East Bay 67, Academy of Art 49
Azusa Pacific 89, Cal St. San Marcos 86
Central Wash. 79, Northwest Nazarene 74
Western Wash. 76, Alas. Anchorage 64
Second Round
Saturday, March 12
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St. 82, Shepherd 70
Charleston (W.Va.) 52, Cal U (Pa.) 34
Central Region
At Hays, Kan.
Fort Hays St. 59, St. Cloud St. 55
Missouri Western 72, Neb.-Kearney 59
East Region
At Manchester, N.H.
Daemen 70, Jefferson 52
Pace 65, USciences 60
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Walsh 72, Ashland 62
Grand Valley St. 74, Drury 69
South Region
At Jackson, Tenn.
Union (Tenn.) 73, Eckerd 48
Valdosta St. 70, Lee 44
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M 78, Texas Woman’s 73
Lubbock Christian 69, Tex. A&M-Commerce 67
Southeast Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.
North Georgia 78, Carson-Newman 64
Lander 65, Ga. Southwestern 62
West Region
At Hayward, Calif.
Cal St. East Bay 82, Azusa Pacific 74
Western Wash. 64, Central Wash. 58
Third Round
Monday, March 14
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St. 89, Charleston (W.Va.) 58
Central Region
At Hays, Kan.
Fort Hays St. vs. Missouri Western, 8 p.m.
East Region
At Manchester, N.H.
Pace 67, Daemen 65
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Grand Valley St. 64, Walsh 61
South Region
At Jackson, Tenn.
Union (Tenn.) vs. Valdosta St. (25-5), 8 p.m.
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M vs. Lubbock Christian (28-6), 8 p.m.
Southeast Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.
North Georgia vs. Lander (24-4), 7 p.m.
West Region
At Hayward, Calif.
Cal St. East Bay vs. Western Wash. (22-5), 10 p.m.
Quarterfinals
At Birmingham, Ala.
null vs. null, TBA
null vs. null, TBA
null vs. null, TBA
null vs. null, TBA
Semifinals
null vs. null, TBA
null vs. null, TBA
Championship
Friday, March 25
null vs. null, 8 p.m.
