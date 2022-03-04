On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 10:04 am
2 min read
      

Times EST (through March 18)

Times EDT (March 19)

First Round

Friday, March 4

Chris. Newport (24-0) vs. Mitchell (12-13), 5 p.m.

Johns Hopkins (22-4) vs. Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.) (23-3), 7:30 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons (21-4) vs. Trinity (Texas) (25-2), 6:30 p.m.

Whitman (26-1) vs. Whittier (16-8), 8:30 p.m.

Tufts (20-4) vs. Clarks Summit (23-4), 7 p.m.

DeSales (21-3) vs. SUNY Cortland (21-5), 5 p.m.

St. John Fisher (25-2) vs. Rhode Island Col. (23-5), 5 p.m.

Amherst (21-3) vs. SUNY Poly (20-6), 7 p.m.

Smith (23-2) vs. Framingham St. (22-3), 7 p.m.

Emmanuel (Mass.) (25-1) vs. Brooklyn (21-3), 5 p.m.

DePauw (23-3) vs. Ill. Wesleyan (19-8), 6 p.m.

Wis.-Whitewater (23-4) vs. Ripon (18-9), 8:30 p.m.

Gettysburg (24-3) vs. SUNY Morrisville (19-7), 7 p.m.

Baldwin Wallace (21-4) vs. Salisbury (20-6), 5 p.m.

Wis.-Oshkosh (19-6) vs. Wis. Lutheran (23-1), 6:30 p.m.

Simpson (25-1) vs. Gust. Adolphus (22-4), 8:30 p.m.

Hope (26-1) vs. La Roche (20-5), 7 p.m.

Marietta (21-5) vs. Wittenberg (18-7), 5 p.m.

Millikin (21-6) vs. Wartburg (21-5), 6 p.m.

Wis.-Eau Claire (21-7) vs. North Central (Minn.) (24-4), 8:30 p.m.

NYU (22-1) vs. Wash. & Lee (20-6), 7 p.m.

Roger Williams (25-2) vs. Bates (17-7), 5 p.m.

SUNY New Paltz (20-6) vs. Babson (19-7), 5 p.m.

Scranton (25-2) vs. New Jersey City (13-9), 7 p.m.

Ithaca (24-3) vs. Catholic (20-5), 7 p.m.

Messiah (23-3) vs. Springfield (22-4), 5 p.m.

John Carroll (22-4) vs. Elizabethtown (20-5), 5 p.m.

Trine (24-3) vs. Immaculata (18-8), 7 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor (22-4) vs. Webster (25-0), 6 p.m.

Rhodes (23-2) vs. East Tex. Baptist (20-5), 8 p.m.

Southern Va. (24-4) vs. Shenandoah (22-5), 4:30 p.m.

Transylvania (24-0) vs. Wash. & Jeff. (23-4), 6:30 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, March 5

Chris. Newport-Mitchell-winner vs. Johns Hopkins-Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.)-winner, 6 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons-Trinity (Texas)-winner vs. Whitman-Whittier-winner, 8 p.m.

Tufts-Clarks Summit-winner vs. DeSales-SUNY Cortland-winner, 5 p.m.

St. John Fisher-Rhode Island Col.-winner vs. Amherst-SUNY Poly-winner, 6 p.m.

Smith-Framingham St.-winner vs. Emmanuel (Mass.)-Brooklyn-winner, 6 p.m.

DePauw-Ill. Wesleyan-winner vs. Wis.-Whitewater-Ripon-winner, 8 p.m.

Gettysburg-SUNY Morrisville-winner vs. Baldwin Wallace-Salisbury-winner, 6 p.m.

Wis.-Oshkosh-Wis. Lutheran-winner vs. Simpson-Gust. Adolphus-winner, 6 p.m.

Hope-La Roche-winner vs. Marietta-Wittenberg-winner, 7 p.m.

Millikin-Wartburg-winner vs. Wis.-Eau Claire-North Central (Minn.)-winner, 6 p.m.

NYU-Wash. & Lee-winner vs. Roger Williams-Bates-winner, 5 p.m.

SUNY New Paltz-Babson-winner vs. Scranton-New Jersey City-winner, 6 p.m.

Ithaca-Catholic-winner vs. Messiah-Springfield-winner, 5 p.m.

John Carroll-Elizabethtown-winner vs. Trine-Immaculata-winner, 5 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor-Webster-winner vs. Rhodes-East Tex. Baptist-winner, 8 p.m.

Southern Va.-Shenandoah-winner vs. Transylvania-Wash. & Jeff.-winner, 6 p.m.

