NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 18)
Times EDT (March 19)
First Round
Friday, March 4
Chris. Newport (24-0) vs. Mitchell (12-13), 5 p.m.
Johns Hopkins (22-4) vs. Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.) (23-3), 7:30 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons (21-4) vs. Trinity (Texas) (25-2), 6:30 p.m.
Whitman (26-1) vs. Whittier (16-8), 8:30 p.m.
Tufts (20-4) vs. Clarks Summit (23-4), 7 p.m.
DeSales (21-3) vs. SUNY Cortland (21-5), 5 p.m.
St. John Fisher (25-2) vs. Rhode Island Col. (23-5), 5 p.m.
Amherst (21-3) vs. SUNY Poly (20-6), 7 p.m.
Smith (23-2) vs. Framingham St. (22-3), 7 p.m.
Emmanuel (Mass.) (25-1) vs. Brooklyn (21-3), 5 p.m.
DePauw (23-3) vs. Ill. Wesleyan (19-8), 6 p.m.
Wis.-Whitewater (23-4) vs. Ripon (18-9), 8:30 p.m.
Gettysburg (24-3) vs. SUNY Morrisville (19-7), 7 p.m.
Baldwin Wallace (21-4) vs. Salisbury (20-6), 5 p.m.
Wis.-Oshkosh (19-6) vs. Wis. Lutheran (23-1), 6:30 p.m.
Simpson (25-1) vs. Gust. Adolphus (22-4), 8:30 p.m.
Hope (26-1) vs. La Roche (20-5), 7 p.m.
Marietta (21-5) vs. Wittenberg (18-7), 5 p.m.
Millikin (21-6) vs. Wartburg (21-5), 6 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire (21-7) vs. North Central (Minn.) (24-4), 8:30 p.m.
NYU (22-1) vs. Wash. & Lee (20-6), 7 p.m.
Roger Williams (25-2) vs. Bates (17-7), 5 p.m.
SUNY New Paltz (20-6) vs. Babson (19-7), 5 p.m.
Scranton (25-2) vs. New Jersey City (13-9), 7 p.m.
Ithaca (24-3) vs. Catholic (20-5), 7 p.m.
Messiah (23-3) vs. Springfield (22-4), 5 p.m.
John Carroll (22-4) vs. Elizabethtown (20-5), 5 p.m.
Trine (24-3) vs. Immaculata (18-8), 7 p.m.
Mary Hardin-Baylor (22-4) vs. Webster (25-0), 6 p.m.
Rhodes (23-2) vs. East Tex. Baptist (20-5), 8 p.m.
Southern Va. (24-4) vs. Shenandoah (22-5), 4:30 p.m.
Transylvania (24-0) vs. Wash. & Jeff. (23-4), 6:30 p.m.
Second Round
Saturday, March 5
Chris. Newport-Mitchell-winner vs. Johns Hopkins-Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.)-winner, 6 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons-Trinity (Texas)-winner vs. Whitman-Whittier-winner, 8 p.m.
Tufts-Clarks Summit-winner vs. DeSales-SUNY Cortland-winner, 5 p.m.
St. John Fisher-Rhode Island Col.-winner vs. Amherst-SUNY Poly-winner, 6 p.m.
Smith-Framingham St.-winner vs. Emmanuel (Mass.)-Brooklyn-winner, 6 p.m.
DePauw-Ill. Wesleyan-winner vs. Wis.-Whitewater-Ripon-winner, 8 p.m.
Gettysburg-SUNY Morrisville-winner vs. Baldwin Wallace-Salisbury-winner, 6 p.m.
Wis.-Oshkosh-Wis. Lutheran-winner vs. Simpson-Gust. Adolphus-winner, 6 p.m.
Hope-La Roche-winner vs. Marietta-Wittenberg-winner, 7 p.m.
Millikin-Wartburg-winner vs. Wis.-Eau Claire-North Central (Minn.)-winner, 6 p.m.
NYU-Wash. & Lee-winner vs. Roger Williams-Bates-winner, 5 p.m.
SUNY New Paltz-Babson-winner vs. Scranton-New Jersey City-winner, 6 p.m.
Ithaca-Catholic-winner vs. Messiah-Springfield-winner, 5 p.m.
John Carroll-Elizabethtown-winner vs. Trine-Immaculata-winner, 5 p.m.
Mary Hardin-Baylor-Webster-winner vs. Rhodes-East Tex. Baptist-winner, 8 p.m.
Southern Va.-Shenandoah-winner vs. Transylvania-Wash. & Jeff.-winner, 6 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.