Sports News

NCHC Glance

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 10:03 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 16 5 1 0 51 72 50 21 11 1
Denver 16 6 0 0 47 88 53 23 8 1
W. Michigan 12 9 1 0 37 76 65 20 10 1
Minn. Duluth 9 9 4 0 33 58 52 16 14 4
St. Cloud St. 9 9 4 0 32 80 66 17 11 4
Omaha 10 12 0 0 28 57 68 20 14 0
Colorado College 6 15 1 0 18 46 77 9 20 3
Miami (Ohio) 4 17 1 0 16 51 97 7 23 2

___

Friday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Colorado College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

