NCHC Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|16
|5
|1
|0
|51
|72
|50
|21
|11
|1
|Denver
|16
|6
|0
|0
|47
|88
|53
|23
|8
|1
|W. Michigan
|12
|9
|1
|0
|37
|76
|65
|20
|10
|1
|Minn. Duluth
|9
|9
|4
|0
|33
|58
|52
|16
|14
|4
|St. Cloud St.
|9
|9
|4
|0
|32
|80
|66
|17
|11
|4
|Omaha
|10
|12
|0
|0
|28
|57
|68
|20
|14
|0
|Colorado College
|6
|15
|1
|0
|18
|46
|77
|9
|20
|3
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|17
|1
|0
|16
|51
|97
|7
|23
|2
Friday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
Colorado College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
