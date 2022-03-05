On Air: Federal News Network program
Ndefo leads St. Peter’s over Fairfield 57-41

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 5:37 pm
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo had 14 points, seven rebounds and six blocks as St. Peter’s defeated Fairfield 57-41 on Saturday.

Daryl Banks III had 11 points for St. Peter’s (16-11, 14-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Clarence Rupert added three blocks.

Fairfield totaled 19 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jesus Cruz had 11 points for the Stags (14-17, 8-12). Supreme Cook added 10 points and eight rebounds. Taj Benning had seven rebounds.

The Peacocks, who beat Fairfield 70-59 on Feb. 18, swept the season series with the Stags.

