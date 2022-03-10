Trending:
Ndefo powers Saint Peter’s past Fairfield in MAAC tourney

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 12:39 am
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo had 20 points as Saint Peter’s topped Fairfield 77-63 in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Daryl Banks III had 14 points for the Peacocks (17-11). Fousseyni Drame added 10 points.

Second-seeded Saint Peter’s dominated the first half and led 44-19 at intermission.

Taj Benning had 19 points for the seventh-seeded Stags (15-18). Supreme Cook added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Saint Peter’s advances to Friday’s semifinal round where it will face the winner of Thursday’s match-up between 11th-seeded Quinnipiac and No. 3 seed Siena.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

