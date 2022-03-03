Trending:
Nebraska 92, Illinois 74

March 3, 2022 11:16 pm
ILLINOIS (7-20)

Bostic 3-6 0-0 6, Porter 2-7 3-4 7, McKenzie 7-17 4-5 18, Nye 6-9 0-0 14, Peebles 1-3 1-2 3, Lopes 0-0 2-2 2, Rubin 1-1 0-0 2, Anastasieska 1-6 0-2 2, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Oden 4-6 4-4 14, Amusan 1-3 1-2 4, Totals 27-62 15-21 74

NEBRASKA (23-7)

Bourne 6-10 1-2 15, Markowski 7-17 5-7 22, Haiby 3-7 3-4 10, Shelley 11-16 1-1 32, Weidner 3-7 0-0 6, Coley 0-0 0-0 0, Cravens 2-3 1-1 5, Cayton 0-2 0-0 0, Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Moriarty 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 33-69 11-15 92

Illinois 17 12 23 22 74
Nebraska 26 18 24 24 92

3-Point Goals_Illinois 5-13 (Bostic 0-1, Nye 2-5, Peebles 0-1, Anastasieska 0-1, Brown 0-1, Oden 2-2, Amusan 1-2), Nebraska 15-32 (Bourne 2-3, Markowski 3-6, Haiby 1-3, Shelley 9-13, Weidner 0-2, Cravens 0-1, Cayton 0-1, Brown 0-1, Stewart 0-2). Assists_Illinois 16 (Oden 7), Nebraska 24 (Shelley 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 32 (Bostic 6), Nebraska 43 (Markowski 9). Total Fouls_Illinois 16, Nebraska 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

