Nebraska slips past No. 10 Michigan in Big Ten quarters

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Weidner and Sam Haiby each scored 16 points to lead Nebraska to a 76-73 victory over No. 10 Michigan on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament

Sixth-seeded Nebraska (24-7) will play No. 12 Iowa in the Saturday’s semifinals. The No. 2-seeded Hawkeyes advanced by beating No. 7 seed Northwestern 72-59 earlier Friday.

Laila Phelia scored 19 points, Naz Hillmon 18 points and Leigha Brown 16 points for the third-seeded Wolverines (22-6).

In a back-and-forth fourth quarter, Haiby converted a three-point play to put Nebraska ahead 74-73 with 1:30 remaining.

After both teams missed layups, Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski picked off a bad pass with 5.5 seconds left. Weidner was fouled and hit both free throws to give the Cornhuskers a 76-73. edge. Emily Kiser shot an air ball on a 3-point shot with 2 seconds remaining.

Jaz Shelley and Annika Stewart each 12 points for Nebraska, which hit 18 of 22 free throws.

The Cornhuskers led 28-14 with 8:12 left in the second quarter before the Wolverines used a 22-4 spurt to take a 36-32 lead at halftime. Kiser capped it by sinking a 3-pointer with a second left in the half.

Nebraska regained the lead at 56-52 after three quarters.

Nebraska defeated visiting Michigan 79-58 on Jan. 4 in the only other meeting this season.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers are making a bid for a higher seed with their impressive showing in the Big Ten tournament.

Michigan: The Wolverines have lost two straight heading into the NCAA Tournament and will likely see their seed drop.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Cornhuskers face Iowa in Saturday’s semifinals.

Michigan: Will await NCAA Tournament seed.

