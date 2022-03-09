On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Nevada beats New Mexico 79-72 in MWC tourney

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 6:24 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Grant Sherfield had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Nevada defeated New Mexico 79-72 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 14 points for Nevada (13-17). Warren Washington added 11 points and eight rebounds. Will Baker had 10 points.

Jaelen House had 19 points and seven assists for the Lobos (13-19). Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 15 points and Javonte Johnson had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

