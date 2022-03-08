Nevada takes on New Mexico in MWC Tournament

New Mexico Lobos (13-18, 5-12 MWC) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (12-17, 6-12 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack play the New Mexico Lobos in the MWC Tournament.

The Wolf Pack have gone 7-7 in home games. Nevada ranks third in the MWC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Bramah averaging 4.5.

The Lobos are 5-12 against MWC opponents. New Mexico has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Nevada won the last meeting 79-70 on Jan. 2. Desmond Cambridge scored 18 to help lead Nevada to the win, and Jaelen House scored 18 points for New Mexico.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is averaging 18.5 points and 6.5 assists for the Wolf Pack. Cambridge is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

House is averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.