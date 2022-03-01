Trending:
New Hampshire 64, Mass.-Lowell 48

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 9:25 pm
NEW HAMPSHIRE (15-12)

Guadarrama 4-11 0-0 10, Martinez 5-8 0-0 13, Mattos 2-4 0-0 4, Johnson 6-14 1-2 13, Tchoukuiengo 3-11 3-3 9, Foster 4-9 2-2 13, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, Lester 0-0 2-2 2, Willeman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 8-9 64.

MASS.-LOWELL (14-15)

Al.Blunt 0-5 0-0 0, Brooks 2-5 1-2 5, Mincey 0-1 0-0 0, Hikim 9-17 3-4 22, Thomas 3-7 0-0 6, Hall 3-5 0-0 7, E.Hammond 0-7 2-2 2, An.Blunt 1-1 3-4 6. Totals 18-48 9-12 48.

Halftime_New Hampshire 43-24. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 8-18 (Martinez 3-4, Foster 3-5, Guadarrama 2-5, Johnson 0-2, Tchoukuiengo 0-2), Mass.-Lowell 3-14 (An.Blunt 1-1, Hall 1-2, Hikim 1-4, Al.Blunt 0-1, E.Hammond 0-2, Thomas 0-4). Rebounds_New Hampshire 33 (Guadarrama 8), Mass.-Lowell 28 (Brooks 6). Assists_New Hampshire 12 (Guadarrama, Tchoukuiengo 3), Mass.-Lowell 6 (Hikim, An.Blunt 2). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 10, Mass.-Lowell 9. A_1,284 (2,000).

