New Mexico St. 70, UConn 63

NEW MEXICO ST. (27-6)
McCants 2-2 0-0 5, McNair 2-6 0-0 4, Allen 10-24 13-13 37, Henry 3-4 0-0 8, Rice 3-8 0-0 9, McKinney 1-3 0-0 2, Peake 1-1 0-0 3, Alok 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-50 13-13 70.
UCONN (23-10)
Sanogo 4-9 2-2 10, Whaley 4-7 0-0 9, Cole 7-15 4-4 20, Jackson 2-3 2-2 6, Martin 2-7 3-4 9, Polley 2-7 1-1 7, Gaffney 0-2 0-0 0, Akok 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-51 12-13 63.
Halftime_New Mexico St. 32-22. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico St. 11-17 (Allen 4-7, Rice 3-6, Henry 2-2, McCants 1-1, Peake 1-1), UConn 7-23 (Martin 2-4, Cole 2-6, Polley 2-7, Whaley 1-4, Gaffney 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Fouled Out_Jackson. Rebounds_New Mexico St. 21 (Allen 6), UConn 19 (Sanogo 8). Assists_New Mexico St. 12 (Rice 4), UConn 15 (Cole 5). Total Fouls_New Mexico St. 17, UConn 17.
