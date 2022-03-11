On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
New Mexico St. 75, Grand Canyon 70

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 1:51 pm
GRAND CANYON (23-8)

McGlothan 6-16 4-4 19, Ouedraogo 0-1 1-3 1, Blacksher 6-13 1-2 13, Miller-Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Woods 8-16 5-6 24, McMillian 2-5 1-2 5, Cherry 2-5 0-0 6, Igiehon 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 12-17 70.

NEW MEXICO ST. (25-6)

McCants 1-4 1-2 3, Alok 3-6 0-0 6, Allen 5-12 12-12 25, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 6-8 6-8 21, McNair 3-4 0-0 6, Peake 1-4 1-2 3, Pryor 2-5 0-2 4, McKinney 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 24-50 20-26 75.

Halftime_New Mexico St. 46-37. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 8-30 (Woods 3-6, McGlothan 3-11, Cherry 2-4, Ellis 0-1, McMillian 0-3, Blacksher 0-5), New Mexico St. 7-20 (Rice 3-5, Allen 3-7, McKinney 1-2, Alok 0-1, Henry 0-1, Peake 0-1, Pryor 0-1, McCants 0-2). Fouled Out_McCants. Rebounds_Grand Canyon 36 (Ouedraogo 8), New Mexico St. 30 (Allen 7). Assists_Grand Canyon 15 (Blacksher 5), New Mexico St. 17 (Allen 6). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 19, New Mexico St. 16.

