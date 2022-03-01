On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
New Mexico State and SFA face off for conference showdown

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 5:02 pm
1 min read
      

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (20-8, 12-4 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (24-5, 12-3 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Teddy Allen and the New Mexico State Aggies host Gavin Kensmil and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Aggies have gone 12-1 in home games. New Mexico State ranks third in the WAC in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Allen paces the Aggies with 7.1 boards.

The ‘Jacks are 12-4 against conference opponents. SFA scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. New Mexico State won the last matchup 72-58 on Jan. 22. Allen scored 26 points points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 19.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Latrell Jossell is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 8.9 points. Kensmil is shooting 62.6% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

‘Jacks: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

