Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New Mexico State and SFA meet in conference showdown

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 3:02 am
1 min read
      

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (20-8, 12-4 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (24-5, 12-3 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico State -6; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Teddy Allen and the New Mexico State Aggies host Gavin Kensmil and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

The Aggies have gone 12-1 in home games. New Mexico State averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The ‘Jacks have gone 12-4 against WAC opponents. SFA has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. New Mexico State won the last matchup 72-58 on Jan. 22. Allen scored 26 points points to help lead the Aggies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 19.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Kensmil is shooting 59.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

‘Jacks: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|8 A Practitioner’s Guide to the...
3|8 Turnkey Data Protection Powered by...
3|8 Maximizing Service Maps to Include the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Typhoon decommissioning ceremony