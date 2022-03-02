New Orleans 75, Houston Baptist 74

HOUSTON BAPTIST (9-17)

Hofman 5-11 2-2 17, Tordoff 1-3 3-4 5, Courseault 6-12 2-2 15, Long 6-14 0-0 17, Lee 6-12 3-4 16, Tse 0-2 0-0 0, Iyeyemi 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 26-57 10-12 74.

NEW ORLEANS (17-11)

Jackson 5-9 0-0 10, Kirkland 3-5 1-2 7, Green 11-15 6-6 28, Sackey 0-4 0-2 0, St. Hilaire 5-21 4-4 16, Myers 5-7 2-2 12, Doughty 1-2 0-0 2, Carson 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 13-16 75.

Halftime_Houston Baptist 41-31. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 12-27 (Hofman 5-9, Long 5-11, Lee 1-2, Courseault 1-4, Tse 0-1), New Orleans 2-10 (St. Hilaire 2-8, Sackey 0-2). Fouled Out_Tordoff. Rebounds_Houston Baptist 25 (Lee 7), New Orleans 36 (Jackson, Sackey 8). Assists_Houston Baptist 18 (Lee 7), New Orleans 13 (Sackey 6). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 16, New Orleans 13. A_1,002 (8,933).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.