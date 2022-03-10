New Orleans 82, McNeese St. 78

MCNEESE ST. (11-22)
Taylor 4-9 4-6 12, Medley-Bacon 2-6 2-3 6, Lewis 3-5 0-3 6, Massie 4-7 0-1 9, Scott 5-10 6-6 19, English 4-6 10-15 19, Francois 1-5 0-0 2, Shumate 2-3 1-2 5, Warren 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 23-36 78.
NEW ORLEANS (18-12)
Jackson 3-5 0-0 6, Kirkland 3-4 0-0 6, Green 6-12 9-11 21, Sackey 3-6 4-6 10, St. Hilaire 4-14 7-8 16, Myers 5-7 0-0 10, Bell 2-3 1-4 5, Carson 2-4 0-0 4, Doughty 0-0 4-4 4. Totals 28-55 25-33 82.
Halftime_New Orleans 40-38. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 5-22 (Scott 3-6, English 1-3, Massie 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Shumate 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Warren 0-3, Francois 0-4), New Orleans 1-10 (St. Hilaire 1-7, Sackey 0-3). Fouled Out_Doughty. Rebounds_McNeese St. 38 (Taylor 10), New Orleans 27 (Green 7). Assists_McNeese St. 14 (Taylor, English 4), New Orleans 14 (Sackey 6). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 27, New Orleans 26.
