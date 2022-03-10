New Orleans hosts Taylor and McNeese

McNeese Cowboys (11-21, 4-10 Southland) vs. New Orleans Privateers (17-12, 10-4 Southland)

Katy, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese faces the New Orleans Privateers after Kellon Taylor scored 22 points in McNeese’s 80-67 victory against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Privateers are 12-2 in home games. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Southland shooting 31.6% from deep, led by Kmani Doughty shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

The Cowboys are 4-10 in Southland play. McNeese is 8-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Privateers won 88-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Derek St. Hilaire led the Privateers with 27 points, and Christian Shumate led the Cowboys with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: St. Hilaire is scoring 20.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Privateers. Troy Green is averaging 19.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Taylor is averaging 10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 81.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

