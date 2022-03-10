On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
New recruits give Newcastle win at Saints in rearranged game

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 5:26 pm
1 min read
      

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Newcastle moved further away from relegation trouble with a 2-1 over Southampton on Thursday thanks to goals from two January signings that joined the club after this rearranged match was supposed to be played.

Chris Wood equalized in the first half and Bruno Guimaraes netted a second-half winner in a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 2 but was postponed due to Newcastle being depleted by coronavirus cases and injuries.

Eddie Howe’s side has now won six of seven games to move 10 points clear of the relegation zone in the first season under Saudi ownership.

Stuart Armstrong’s headed opener for Southampton was canceled out by Wood nodding in Jonjo Shelvey’s cross in the 32nd minute.

Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes marked his first league start since signing from Lyon by scoring Newcastle’s second in the 52nd, back-heeling the ball into the roof of the net after Matt Targett’s corner was headed down at the far post by Dan Burn.

The visitors had goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to thank for protecting the win at 10th-place Southampton.

The Slovakian made two excellent saves in the closing minutes, first clawing away Mohammed Salisu’s header and then tipping Armstrong’s long-range effort over the crossbar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

