On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New York City FC signs Brazilian forward Gabriel Pereira

The Associated Press
March 17, 2022 5:26 pm
< a min read
      

SAO PAULO (AP) — MLS club New York City FC has signed 20-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Pereira from Corinthians.

Both clubs confirmed the deal on Thursday.

The right-winger scored two goals and had three assists for Sao Paulo-based Corinthians in 48 matches.

“In Gabriel, we’re acquiring a very talented and highly regarded prospect that we know will bring a new attacking dimension to our team,” NYCFC Sporting Director David Lee said.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Pereira will travel to New York upon getting a visa. NYCFC did not provide financial details of the deal, but Brazilian media reported that the transfer fee was $5.5 million.

Pereira had been in talks to join Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|24 Fort Carson Tactical & Tech Day
3|24 How to Leverage LinkedIn to Build a...
3|24 Compliant Data is the Universal Fuel...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

St. Patrick’s Day at Blair House in Washington