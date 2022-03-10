On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NFL’s Commanders sending care packages to Eastern Europe

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 5:58 pm
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The NFL’s Washington Commanders are sending 4,000 care packages to troops deployed in Eastern Europe in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The care packages include more than 24,000 hygiene items, such as combs, razors, shaving cream, toothbrushes and toothpaste, as well as snacks and team merchandise. The team made the donation in concert with the USO.

Owners Dan and Tanya Snyder last week personally donated $300,000 to four nonprofit organizations in support of humanitarian relief efforts.

“As we watch the events unfold in Ukraine, it is important to us to continue supporting response efforts in as many ways as possible,” the Snyders said in a statement. “We hope that these USO Care Packages bring much needed support and encouragement to the brave soldiers who are risking their lives to help those in need.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

