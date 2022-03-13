NHRA Gatornationals Results

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At Gainesville Raceway
|Gainesville, Fla.
|Final finish order
|Top Fuel
1. Tripp Tatum; 2. Doug Foley; 3. Justin Ashley; 4. Mike Salinas; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6. Steve Torrence; 7. Billy Torrence; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Josh Hart; 11. Spencer Massey; 12. Austin Prock; 13. Krista Baldwin; 14. Lex Joon; 15. Alex Laughlin; 16. Brittany Force.
|Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan; 2. Blake Alexander; 3. Chad Green; 4. Ron Capps; 5. John Force; 6. Cruz Pedregon; 7. Robert Hight; 8. Terry Haddock; 9. Jim Campbell; 10. Paul Lee; 11. Tim Wilkerson; 12. Bob Tasca III; 13. Dave Richards; 14. J.R. Todd; 15. Alexis DeJoria; 16. John Smith.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Karen Stoffer; 2. Angie Smith; 3. Joey Gladstone; 4. Jerry Savoie; 5. Marc Ingwersen; 6. Steve Johnson; 7. Eddie Krawiec; 8. Lance Bonham; 9. Ryan Oehler; 10. Kelly Clontz; 11. Chris Bostick; 12. Angelle Sampey; 13. Matt Smith; 14. Jim Underdahl; 15. Michael Phillips; 16. David Barron.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Tripp Tatum, 3.700 seconds, 330.31 mph def. Doug Foley, 3.806 seconds, 307.37 mph.
Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.
|Funny Car
Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.910, 330.96 def. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 9.561, 80.15.
|Pro Stock
Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.486, 210.21 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.513, 211.46.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.700, 200.77 def. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.723, 201.28.
|Pro Modified
Kris Thorne, Chevy Camaro, 5.642, 255.10 def. Sidnei Frigo, Chevy Chevelle, 5.716, 251.81.
|Factory Stock Showdown
Leonard Lottig, Chevy Camaro, 7.704, 177.67 def. Anthony Troyer, Camaro, 7.731, 177.07.
|Final round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Billy Torrence, 4.020, 303.23 def. Austin Prock, 5.179, 129.02; Doug Foley, 3.762, 311.41 def. Spencer Massey, 4.253, 187.47; Justin Ashley, 3.687, 331.45 def. Josh Hart, 3.759, 305.42; Doug Kalitta, 3.708, 330.80 def. Alex Laughlin, 7.980, 82.78; Mike Salinas, 3.706, 330.47 def. Krista Baldwin, 5.312, 126.99; Clay Millican, 3.722, 326.24 def. Brittany Force, 8.317, 78.33; Tripp Tatum, 3.677, 329.58 def. Lex Joon, 6.591, 102.44; Steve Torrence, 3.696, 327.43 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.735, 313.29;
|Quarterfinals
Foley, 3.809, 313.51 def. Millican, Foul – Red Light; Tatum, 3.727, 326.95 def. B. Torrence, 3.748, 326.24; Ashley, 3.683, 331.61 def. S. Torrence, 3.703, 327.19; Salinas, 3.698, 331.45 def. Kalitta, 3.701, 330.47;
|Semifinals
Tatum, 3.709, 327.82 def. Salinas, 10.755, 72.44; Foley, 3.774, 313.15 def. Ashley, 9.643, 78.92;
|Final
Tatum, 3.700, 330.31 def. Foley, 3.806, 307.37.
|Funny Car
|First Round
John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.332, 289.01 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 6.927, 126.99; Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.094, 290.19 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, Foul – Centerline; Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.914, 326.95 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.124, 261.02; Robert Hight, Camaro, 8.457, 82.92 def. John Smith, Charger, Broke; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.966, 321.81 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 10.930, 81.58; Matt Hagan, Charger, 5.266, 258.57 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 9.057, 83.17; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.864, 336.23 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 8.552, 75.02; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.953, 323.58 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.492, 195.62;
|Quarterfinals
Hagan, 4.021, 315.42 def. Haddock, Broke; Alexander, 3.927, 325.14 def. Pedregon, Foul – Red Light; Capps, 3.913, 327.90 def. Force, 4.096, 324.59; Green, 3.987, 320.36 def. Hight, 6.631, 102.17;
|Semifinals
Hagan, 3.894, 332.84 def. Green, 4.011, 288.33; Alexander, 3.938, 322.96 def. Capps, 9.299, 80.52;
|Final
Hagan, 3.910, 330.96 def. Alexander, 9.561, 80.15.
|Pro Stock
|First Round
Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.478, 210.05 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.491, 213.10 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 12.740, 54.58; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.521, 211.49 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.492, 211.73; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.511, 212.33 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.513, 211.73; Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.515, 211.86 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.513, 212.33 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.450, 213.57; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.486, 212.26 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.524, 211.46; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.457, 213.47 def. Stefan Emryd, Dodge Dart, 6.607, 207.46;
|Quarterfinals
M. McGaha, 6.522, 211.33 def. Butner, 6.622, 210.54; Brogdon, 6.515, 210.83 def. Hartford, 6.515, 211.96; Koretsky, 6.491, 212.23 def. Caruso, 6.548, 211.83; Glenn, 6.506, 210.73 def. Stanfield, 6.504, 213.43;
|Semifinals
Glenn, 6.502, 210.64 def. Brogdon, Foul – Red Light; Koretsky, 6.498, 212.46 def. M. McGaha, 6.539, 211.49;
|Final
Glenn, 6.486, 210.21 def. Koretsky, 6.513, 211.46.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|First Round
Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.781, 196.73 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.833, 197.91; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.866, 198.52 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.877, 193.77; Angie Smith, 6.812, 201.19 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.129, 192.30; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.682, 198.70 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 9.686, 83.65; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.884, 198.79 def. Michael Phillips, Buell, 16.508, 54.52; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 10.687, 89.13 def. David Barron, Broke – No Show; Marc Ingwersen, Buell, 6.854, 195.03 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 8.309, 105.00; Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.444, 181.13 def. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 8.565, 113.56;
|Quarterfinals
Gladstone, 6.784, 197.91 def. Ingwersen, 6.849, 197.42; A. Smith, 6.764, 200.62 def. Johnson, 6.860, 198.38; Savoie, 6.815, 194.32 def. Bonham, 7.116, 188.04; Stoffer, 6.665, 200.71 def. Krawiec, 6.927, 197.74;
|Semifinals
A. Smith, 6.738, 201.01 def. Gladstone, 6.884, 198.29; Stoffer, 6.721, 200.08 def. Savoie, 7.735, 124.21;
|Final
Stoffer, 6.700, 200.77 def. A. Smith, 6.723, 201.28.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Mike Salinas, 256; 2. Justin Ashley, 233; 3. Steve Torrence, 209; 4. Brittany Force, 178; 5. Clay Millican, 173; 6. Tripp Tatum, 160; 7. Josh Hart, 157; 8. Doug Foley, 155; 9. Austin Prock, 146; 10. Doug Kalitta, 130.
|Funny Car
1. Robert Hight, 308; 2. Matt Hagan, 297; 3. Ron Capps, 231; 4. Cruz Pedregon, 188; 5. John Force, 155; 6. Tim Wilkerson, 149; 7. Bob Tasca III, 137; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 135; 9. Chad Green, 131; 10. J.R. Todd, 118.
|Pro Stock
1. Aaron Stanfield, 285; 2. Erica Enders, 225; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 218; 4. Dallas Glenn, 198; 5. Mason McGaha, 175; 6. Greg Anderson, 167; 7. (tie) Rodger Brogdon, 158; Troy Coughlin Jr., 158; 9. Deric Kramer, 144; 10. Camrie Caruso, 139.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Karen Stoffer, 110; 2. Angie Smith, 90; 3. (tie) Joey Gladstone, 70; Jerry Savoie, 70; 5. (tie) Lance Bonham, 50; Marc Ingwersen, 50; Steve Johnson, 50; Eddie Krawiec, 50; 9. (tie) David Barron, 30; Chris Bostick, 30; Kelly Clontz, 30; Ryan Oehler, 30; Angelle Sampey, 30; Matt Smith, 30; Jim Underdahl, 30.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.