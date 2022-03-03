Niagara 74, Siena 52

SIENA (15-12)
Stormo 2-5 1-2 5, Billups 1-2 1-2 3, Gaines 4-11 2-4 10, Hopkins 0-2 2-2 2, Rogers 4-11 1-2 10, McCollum 5-7 2-2 13, Kellier 2-5 3-4 8, Baer 0-1 0-0 0, Lazar 0-0 0-0 0, Mahala 0-0 1-2 1, Tertsea 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 13-20 52.
NIAGARA (13-15)
Cintron 1-4 0-0 2, Kuakumensah 4-8 0-0 8, Hammond 9-18 8-8 28, Roberts 2-3 0-0 6, Thomasson 5-10 1-1 11, Iorio 4-8 5-7 13, Mackey 1-5 0-0 2, Traore 2-4 0-0 4, S.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Kratholm 0-0 0-0 0, Levnaic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 14-16 74.
Halftime_Niagara 37-22. 3-Point Goals_Siena 3-13 (McCollum 1-1, Kellier 1-3, Rogers 1-4, Baer 0-1, Billups 0-1, Gaines 0-1, Hopkins 0-2), Niagara 4-16 (Roberts 2-3, Hammond 2-6, Cintron 0-1, Iorio 0-1, Kuakumensah 0-1, Levnaic 0-1, Thomasson 0-1, Mackey 0-2). Rebounds_Siena 22 (Gaines 8), Niagara 36 (Kuakumensah, Hammond 9). Assists_Siena 8 (Stormo, Billups, Gaines, McCollum 2), Niagara 14 (Cintron, Roberts 3). Total Fouls_Siena 15, Niagara 16. A_1,062 (2,400).
