Niagara 83, Marist 52

MARIST (14-15)
Bell 3-4 0-0 9, Enoh 1-4 0-0 2, Ituka 6-13 6-6 19, Saint-Furcy 1-4 0-0 2, Wright 1-6 2-2 4, Harris 1-4 0-0 3, Sullivan 0-5 0-0 0, Jones 4-7 0-0 8, Belton 0-2 0-1 0, Cooley 1-2 1-1 3, Cele 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-52 9-10 52.
NIAGARA (14-15)
Cintron 3-4 7-8 13, Kuakumensah 1-2 0-0 2, Hammond 8-16 1-1 21, Roberts 2-7 0-0 5, Thomasson 11-14 3-4 27, Iorio 4-7 0-0 8, Mackey 1-3 0-0 3, Traore 0-1 2-2 2, S.Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Kratholm 1-1 0-0 2, Levnaic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 13-15 83.
Halftime_Niagara 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Marist 5-13 (Bell 3-3, Harris 1-3, Ituka 1-3, Cooley 0-1, Saint-Furcy 0-1, Wright 0-2), Niagara 8-20 (Hammond 4-9, Thomasson 2-3, Mackey 1-1, Roberts 1-5, S.Brown 0-1, Kuakumensah 0-1). Rebounds_Marist 21 (Wright 7), Niagara 33 (Cintron 9). Assists_Marist 5 (Enoh, Harris, Sullivan, Belton, Cooley 1), Niagara 16 (Hammond, Thomasson 3). Total Fouls_Marist 15, Niagara 14. A_1,057 (2,400).
