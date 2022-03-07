Trending:
No. 1 Gonzaga 81, San Francisco 71

The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 11:15 pm
SAN FRANCISCO (24-9)

Kunen 2-4 1-2 6, Tape 1-3 3-4 5, Bouyea 1-11 3-6 5, Shabazz 10-25 2-2 27, Stefanini 2-5 0-0 6, Rishwain 7-11 3-4 20, Markovetskyy 1-2 0-0 2, Meeks 0-2 0-0 0, Newbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 12-18 71.

GONZAGA (25-3)

Holmgren 7-10 2-3 17, Timme 9-13 4-5 22, Bolton 3-6 3-4 10, Nembhard 8-12 0-0 17, Strawther 0-4 5-6 5, Watson 4-6 0-0 8, Hickman 0-2 0-0 0, Sallis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-55 14-18 81.

Halftime_Gonzaga 47-27. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 11-34 (Shabazz 5-15, Rishwain 3-5, Stefanini 2-3, Kunen 1-2, Meeks 0-2, Bouyea 0-7), Gonzaga 3-13 (Nembhard 1-2, Bolton 1-4, Holmgren 1-4, Hickman 0-1, Strawther 0-1, Watson 0-1). Rebounds_San Francisco 29 (Rishwain 8), Gonzaga 28 (Watson 10). Assists_San Francisco 9 (Kunen 3), Gonzaga 20 (Nembhard 9). Total Fouls_San Francisco 18, Gonzaga 19.

