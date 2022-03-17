Trending:
No. 1 Gonzaga 93, Georgia St. 72

March 17, 2022
GEORGIA ST. (18-11)

Nsoseme 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 4-11 4-4 12, Allen 5-19 2-2 16, Roberts 4-13 3-4 11, Williams 3-10 6-8 12, Hudson 2-4 0-0 5, Moore 0-1 2-3 2, Johnson 2-4 2-3 7, Scott 2-5 1-1 5, Ma 0-1 0-0 0, Stubbs 0-0 0-0 0, K.Brooks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-70 20-25 72.

GONZAGA (27-3)

Holmgren 8-13 3-5 19, Timme 13-21 6-13 32, Bolton 3-5 2-2 10, Nembhard 3-7 0-0 9, Strawther 1-5 1-2 3, Watson 4-9 2-4 10, Sallis 2-3 1-2 5, Hickman 1-4 0-0 2, Arlauskas 1-2 1-2 3, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0, Few 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-71 16-30 93.

Halftime_Gonzaga 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 6-16 (Allen 4-10, Hudson 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Roberts 0-2), Gonzaga 5-18 (Nembhard 3-5, Bolton 2-4, Lang 0-1, Timme 0-1, Hickman 0-2, Holmgren 0-2, Strawther 0-3). Fouled Out_Hudson, Scott. Rebounds_Georgia St. 35 (Thomas 8), Gonzaga 54 (Holmgren 17). Assists_Georgia St. 12 (Roberts 5), Gonzaga 23 (Nembhard 11). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 25, Gonzaga 18.

