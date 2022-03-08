No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 17 Saint Mary’s Gaels

Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-6, 12-3 WCC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-3, 13-1 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Saint Mary’s Gaels and the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off.

The Bulldogs have gone 16-0 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 38.8 boards. Chet Holmgren paces the Bulldogs with 9.6 rebounds.

The Gaels are 12-3 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 34.9% from deep. Tommy Kuhse leads the Gaels shooting 44.9% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Saint Mary’s (CA) won 67-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Kuhse led Saint Mary’s (CA) with 14 points, and Rasir Bolton led Gonzaga with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Nembhard is averaging 11.5 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Drew Timme is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Alex Ducas is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 10.4 points. Kuhse is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

