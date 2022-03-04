Trending:
No 1 Jin Young Ko tied for 2nd-round lead at LPGA Singapore

March 4, 2022 3:03 am
SINGAPORE (AP) — World No. 1 Jin Young Ko moved into a tie for the 36-hole lead at the HSBC Women’s World Championship on Friday in only her second round since returning from a three-month break from the LPGA Tour.

Ko shot a 5-under 67, including a birdie on the par-5 16th, and was level with Amy Yang, who also shot 67. They had 8-under totals of 136 on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course.

Brooke Henderson and Meghan Kang (69) were among a group tied for third, two strokes behind.

Patty Tavatanakit, who led by a shot after the first round, shot 74 and was five strokes behind.

Ko spent her time away from the tour in her native South Korea before returning to practice about a month ago and rejoining the LPGA Tour in Singapore.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

