No. 1 South Carolina 61, Mississippi 51

MISSISSIPPI (23-8)
Collins 1-1 3-6 6, Scott 1-4 0-1 2, Austin 6-17 3-5 16, Monk 2-13 0-0 4, Reid 1-6 1-2 3, Kitchens 0-0 0-0 0, Puckett 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 9-15 0-0 20, Douglas 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 20-59 7-14 51
SOUTH CAROLINA (29-1)
Boston 4-7 7-9 15, Saxton 4-6 0-0 8, Beal 3-5 0-0 6, Cooke 1-8 1-1 3, Henderson 2-8 3-4 8, Amihere 4-6 0-0 8, Grissett 0-1 0-0 0, Cardoso 2-2 4-6 8, Hall 1-4 2-2 5, Rivers 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 21-49 17-22 61
|Mississippi
|8
|14
|8
|21
|—
|51
|South Carolina
|14
|19
|20
|8
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_Mississippi 4-12 (Collins 1-1, Austin 1-3, Monk 0-1, Reid 0-2, Puckett 0-1, Baker 2-4), South Carolina 2-11 (Beal 0-2, Cooke 0-3, Henderson 1-3, Hall 1-2, Rivers 0-1). Assists_Mississippi 10 (Reid 3, Scott 3), South Carolina 14 (Henderson 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mississippi 28 (Austin 6, Scott 6), South Carolina 44 (Boston 12). Total Fouls_Mississippi 18, South Carolina 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
