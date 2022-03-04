No. 1 South Carolina 76, Arkansas 54

ARKANSAS (18-13)
Daniels 3-13 1-2 9, Goforth 3-11 1-2 8, Ramirez 3-7 2-3 8, Spencer 3-9 4-6 10, Wolfenbarger 1-8 0-0 2, Barnum 3-6 1-2 7, Oberg 0-0 0-0 0, Eaton 0-2 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Langerman 3-6 0-0 8, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Sage 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 20-64 9-15 54
SOUTH CAROLINA (28-1)
Boston 6-10 5-5 17, Saxton 2-7 0-0 4, Beal 1-4 5-6 7, Cooke 3-9 1-1 8, Henderson 2-9 1-2 6, Amihere 7-13 2-2 16, Grissett 1-1 2-2 4, Cardoso 0-5 5-6 5, Littleton 0-1 0-0 0, Feagin 1-1 1-1 3, Hall 2-4 1-3 6, Rivers 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 25-67 23-28 76
|Arkansas
|12
|17
|12
|13
|—
|54
|South Carolina
|24
|16
|16
|20
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_Arkansas 5-31 (Daniels 2-9, Goforth 1-5, Ramirez 0-2, Spencer 0-4, Wolfenbarger 0-5, Barnum 0-1, Eaton 0-1, Langerman 2-4), South Carolina 3-10 (Boston 0-2, Beal 0-1, Cooke 1-2, Henderson 1-3, Littleton 0-1, Hall 1-1). Assists_Arkansas 12 (Ramirez 3), South Carolina 16 (Boston 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arkansas 37 (Daniels 9), South Carolina 54 (Boston 14). Total Fouls_Arkansas 21, South Carolina 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
