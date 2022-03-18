No. 10 Purdue 78, Yale 56

YALE (19-12)
Jarvis 4-10 0-1 8, Knowling 4-11 0-0 8, Gabbidon 1-6 0-0 2, Mbeng 1-2 0-0 2, Swain 8-19 0-0 18, Cotton 1-6 0-0 3, Kelly 1-4 2-2 4, Mahoney 3-4 1-2 8, Dike 0-0 2-2 2, Poulakidas 0-1 0-0 0, Basa-Ama 0-0 0-0 0, Feinberg 0-0 0-2 0, Lanford 0-0 0-0 0, Buyukhanli 0-0 0-0 0, Gharram 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-63 6-11 56.
PURDUE (28-7)
Gillis 2-5 0-0 4, Edey 4-7 8-10 16, Hunter 1-2 1-2 4, Ivey 6-13 7-9 22, Stefanovic 2-8 0-0 6, Furst 2-2 5-6 10, Morton 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-5 4-4 8, Thompson 2-3 2-2 6, Newman 1-3 0-0 2, Barrett 0-2 0-0 0, Frost 0-0 0-0 0, Wulbrun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 27-33 78.
Halftime_Purdue 46-33. 3-Point Goals_Yale 4-17 (Swain 2-6, Mahoney 1-2, Cotton 1-3, Mbeng 0-1, Jarvis 0-2, Gabbidon 0-3), Purdue 7-22 (Ivey 3-6, Stefanovic 2-8, Furst 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Barrett 0-1, Gillis 0-1, Morton 0-1, Newman 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Yale 28 (Knowling, Kelly 6), Purdue 40 (Williams 10). Assists_Yale 14 (Gabbidon, Mbeng 3), Purdue 15 (Stefanovic, Williams 4). Total Fouls_Yale 21, Purdue 13. A_17,500 (17,500).
