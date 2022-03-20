Trending:
No. 10 Purdue 81, No. 25 Texas 71

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 11:37 pm
TEXAS (22-12)

Allen 1-6 0-0 2, Bishop 5-8 0-0 10, Carr 8-18 3-5 23, Jones 6-13 3-4 17, Ramey 3-11 0-0 7, Febres 2-6 1-2 7, Cunningham 1-3 0-0 3, Disu 1-3 0-1 2, Askew 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 7-12 71.

PURDUE (29-7)

Gillis 1-2 0-0 2, Edey 2-6 7-12 11, Hunter 1-7 8-9 11, Ivey 4-7 8-9 18, Stefanovic 0-4 4-5 4, Williams 10-13 2-4 22, Morton 2-2 2-3 8, Furst 1-2 1-2 4, Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 21-43 33-46 81.

Halftime_Purdue 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Texas 10-28 (Carr 4-8, Febres 2-6, Jones 2-7, Cunningham 1-3, Ramey 1-4), Purdue 6-17 (Morton 2-2, Ivey 2-4, Furst 1-1, Hunter 1-5, Gillis 0-1, Stefanovic 0-4). Fouled Out_Allen, Bishop. Rebounds_Texas 27 (Bishop, Cunningham 6), Purdue 39 (Edey 10). Assists_Texas 15 (Carr 6), Purdue 10 (Hunter, Ivey 3). Total Fouls_Texas 29, Purdue 16.

