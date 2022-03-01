No. 10 Wisconsin 70, No. 8 Purdue 67

PURDUE (24-6)
Gillis 2-4 0-0 5, Edey 6-11 5-7 17, Hunter 2-6 1-2 6, Ivey 8-15 3-9 22, Stefanovic 4-10 0-0 11, Morton 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-8 2-2 6, Furst 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 11-20 67.
WISCONSIN (24-5)
Crowl 2-6 0-0 4, Wahl 8-14 2-2 19, Joh.Davis 5-12 6-6 16, Davison 3-7 0-1 7, Hepburn 5-13 3-3 17, Neath 1-4 0-0 3, Vogt 1-1 0-0 2, Carlson 1-2 0-0 2, Jor.Davis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 11-12 70.
Halftime_Wisconsin 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 8-21 (Ivey 3-7, Stefanovic 3-7, Hunter 1-2, Gillis 1-3, Morton 0-1, Williams 0-1), Wisconsin 7-22 (Hepburn 4-6, Davison 1-3, Neath 1-3, Wahl 1-3, Carlson 0-1, Joh.Davis 0-1, Jor.Davis 0-2, Crowl 0-3). Rebounds_Purdue 34 (Edey 9), Wisconsin 30 (Joh.Davis 8). Assists_Purdue 10 (Ivey 5), Wisconsin 9 (Crowl, Wahl, Hepburn, Vogt 2). Total Fouls_Purdue 16, Wisconsin 17.
