Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 10 Wisconsin 70, No. 8 Purdue 67

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 11:23 pm
< a min read
      

PURDUE (24-6)

Gillis 2-4 0-0 5, Edey 6-11 5-7 17, Hunter 2-6 1-2 6, Ivey 8-15 3-9 22, Stefanovic 4-10 0-0 11, Morton 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-8 2-2 6, Furst 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 11-20 67.

WISCONSIN (24-5)

Crowl 2-6 0-0 4, Wahl 8-14 2-2 19, Joh.Davis 5-12 6-6 16, Davison 3-7 0-1 7, Hepburn 5-13 3-3 17, Neath 1-4 0-0 3, Vogt 1-1 0-0 2, Carlson 1-2 0-0 2, Jor.Davis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 11-12 70.

Halftime_Wisconsin 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 8-21 (Ivey 3-7, Stefanovic 3-7, Hunter 1-2, Gillis 1-3, Morton 0-1, Williams 0-1), Wisconsin 7-22 (Hepburn 4-6, Davison 1-3, Neath 1-3, Wahl 1-3, Carlson 0-1, Joh.Davis 0-1, Jor.Davis 0-2, Crowl 0-3). Rebounds_Purdue 34 (Edey 9), Wisconsin 30 (Joh.Davis 8). Assists_Purdue 10 (Ivey 5), Wisconsin 9 (Crowl, Wahl, Hepburn, Vogt 2). Total Fouls_Purdue 16, Wisconsin 17.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|8 A Practitioner’s Guide to the...
3|8 Turnkey Data Protection Powered by...
3|8 Maximizing Service Maps to Include the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Typhoon decommissioning ceremony