No. 10 Wisconsin seeks 25th victory this season in matchup with Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Wisconsin will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Badgers face the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Badgers have gone 12-3 at home. Wisconsin is ninth in the Big Ten with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Wahl averaging 8.4.

The Cornhuskers are 3-16 in conference matchups. Nebraska is 8-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Wisconsin won the last matchup 73-65 on Jan. 27. Brad Davison scored 21 points points to help lead the Badgers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davison averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Jonathan Davis is shooting 44.6% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

Derrick Walker is averaging 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Bryce McGowens is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 3-7, averaging 81.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

