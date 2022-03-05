No. 11 Villanova 78, Butler 59

VILLANOVA (23-7)
Dixon 0-4 0-0 0, Samuels 7-13 0-0 15, Slater 3-3 0-0 7, Gillespie 4-8 0-0 11, Moore 6-11 2-4 16, Daniels 4-7 2-2 11, Longino 4-9 0-0 10, Arcidiacono 2-4 3-4 8, Antoine 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Voigt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 7-10 78.
BUTLER (13-18)
Golden 0-4 0-0 0, Nze 1-3 4-6 6, Harris 7-13 2-2 19, Hodges 4-15 3-5 12, Thompson 2-6 3-4 7, Lukosius 3-5 0-0 7, Taylor 2-8 0-0 4, Groce 1-1 0-0 2, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Tate 0-0 2-2 2, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 14-19 59.
Halftime_Villanova 38-24. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 11-24 (Gillespie 3-5, Moore 2-4, Longino 2-5, Slater 1-1, Arcidiacono 1-2, Daniels 1-3, Samuels 1-3, Patterson 0-1), Butler 5-25 (Harris 3-7, Lukosius 1-3, Hodges 1-5, Nze 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Golden 0-3, Taylor 0-4). Rebounds_Villanova 33 (Longino 7), Butler 24 (Nze 9). Assists_Villanova 13 (Gillespie 4), Butler 8 (Thompson 3). Total Fouls_Villanova 19, Butler 15. A_8,163 (9,100).
