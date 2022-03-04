No. 12 Iowa 72, Northwestern 59

NORTHWESTERN (17-12)
Shaw 1-4 1-2 3, Brown 2-10 0-0 6, Burton 9-24 5-7 25, Hartman 3-10 0-0 7, Satterwhite 4-14 1-2 12, Mott 1-2 0-0 2, Walsh 0-4 0-0 0, Daley 1-6 2-2 4, Rainey 0-0 0-0 0, Ademusayo 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-74 9-13 59
IOWA (21-7)
Warnock 1-8 0-0 2, Czinano 9-12 3-4 21, Clark 7-16 0-0 19, Marshall 2-6 0-0 5, Martin 5-7 5-5 15, Feuerbach 0-1 0-0 0, Taiwo 1-2 0-0 3, Affolter 0-0 1-2 1, O’Grady 3-6 0-0 6, Totals 28-58 9-11 72
|Northwestern
|17
|14
|16
|12
|—
|59
|Iowa
|14
|18
|25
|15
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_Northwestern 8-27 (Brown 2-5, Burton 2-5, Hartman 1-5, Satterwhite 3-9, Walsh 0-2, Daley 0-1), Iowa 7-17 (Warnock 0-2, Clark 5-8, Marshall 1-5, Feuerbach 0-1, Taiwo 1-1). Assists_Northwestern 10 (Burton 4), Iowa 20 (Clark 6, Martin 6, Warnock 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Northwestern 40 (Shaw 12), Iowa 44 (Clark 12). Total Fouls_Northwestern 13, Iowa 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
