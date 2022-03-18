No. 12 Texas Tech 97, Montana St. 62

MONTANA ST. (27-8)
Belo 2-8 1-3 5, Mohamed 1-2 1-2 3, Adamu 2-6 0-0 4, Bishop 3-8 4-4 12, Patterson 1-8 0-0 3, Osobor 1-2 2-2 4, Gazelas 3-7 0-0 9, Battle 4-8 0-0 9, Lecholat 0-0 2-2 2, Tynes 1-1 0-0 2, McMahon 2-2 2-2 7, Spears 1-3 0-0 2, Ash 0-0 0-0 0, Fernandez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 12-15 62.
TEXAS TECH (26-9)
Obanor 5-7 0-1 10, Williams 8-10 0-1 20, Arms 4-7 5-6 15, McCullar 5-6 0-1 10, Shannon 5-7 7-8 20, Warren 4-9 1-1 10, Santos-Silva 1-1 0-0 2, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Batcho 0-0 0-1 0, Agbo 3-3 0-0 8, Allen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-54 13-19 97.
Halftime_Texas Tech 52-25. 3-Point Goals_Montana St. 8-24 (Gazelas 3-6, Bishop 2-4, McMahon 1-1, Battle 1-5, Patterson 1-7, Spears 0-1), Texas Tech 12-20 (Williams 4-5, Shannon 3-4, Agbo 2-2, Arms 2-3, Warren 1-3, McCullar 0-1, Obanor 0-2). Rebounds_Montana St. 20 (Osobor 4), Texas Tech 31 (Obanor 11). Assists_Montana St. 14 (Belo 4), Texas Tech 23 (Shannon 6). Total Fouls_Montana St. 22, Texas Tech 18.
