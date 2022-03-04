No. 13 Ohio St. 74, Michigan St. 58

MICHIGAN ST. (15-15)
Smith 4-10 0-0 8, Clouden 3-11 1-2 7, Ekh 7-13 2-2 21, Farquhar 3-6 0-0 6, Hagemann 3-8 1-4 9, Parks 2-7 1-2 5, James 0-2 0-0 0, Alexander 1-1 0-2 2, Totals 23-58 5-12 58
OHIO ST. (23-5)
Mikulasikova 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 5-13 1-1 14, Mikesell 7-15 0-0 18, Miller 1-9 1-4 4, Sheldon 5-13 9-9 19, Beacham 5-6 5-6 15, Poole 0-0 0-0 0, Thierry 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-62 16-20 74
|Michigan St.
|8
|21
|19
|10
|—
|58
|Ohio St.
|22
|22
|13
|17
|—
|74
3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 7-16 (Ekh 5-11, Hagemann 2-5), Ohio St. 8-23 (Mikulasikova 0-1, Harris 3-8, Mikesell 4-8, Miller 1-4, Sheldon 0-2). Assists_Michigan St. 16 (Clouden 8), Ohio St. 19 (Harris 5, Miller 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Michigan St. 37 (Parks 8), Ohio St. 38 (Beacham 8). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 17, Ohio St. 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.