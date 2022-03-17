No. 13 Providence 66, S. Dakota St. 57

S. DAKOTA ST. (30-5)
Wilson 6-14 1-2 13, Arians 5-9 2-3 13, Easley 1-4 0-0 2, Mayo 3-9 2-2 11, Scheierman 7-17 1-2 18, Mims 0-2 0-0 0, Appel 0-2 0-0 0, Dentlinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 6-9 57.
PROVIDENCE (26-5)
Horchler 5-12 2-2 13, Minaya 3-8 2-2 9, Watson 3-7 0-0 6, Durham 5-12 2-3 13, Reeves 2-6 0-0 6, Bynum 3-9 4-5 12, Croswell 1-3 0-0 2, Breed 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 24-61 10-12 66.
Halftime_Providence 31-23. 3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 7-23 (Mayo 3-8, Scheierman 3-8, Arians 1-3, Easley 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Mims 0-2), Providence 8-22 (Reeves 2-2, Bynum 2-5, Breed 1-2, Horchler 1-3, Durham 1-5, Minaya 1-5). Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 29 (Scheierman 10), Providence 37 (Horchler, Croswell 9). Assists_S. Dakota St. 12 (Wilson, Scheierman 3), Providence 13 (Durham 6). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 11, Providence 12.
