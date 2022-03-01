No. 13 Tennessee 75, Georgia 68

TENNESSEE (22-7)
Huntley-Hatfield 1-4 2-2 4, Plavsic 1-2 0-0 2, Chandler 6-13 2-3 16, James 8-12 4-5 23, Vescovi 3-10 2-2 11, Fulkerson 5-8 2-2 12, Zeigler 1-7 0-0 2, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0, Aidoo 2-4 1-1 5, Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 13-15 75.
GEORGIA (6-24)
Bridges 6-7 0-0 12, Cook 5-15 5-6 17, Etter 3-6 0-0 7, Oquendo 6-14 1-3 16, Wright 0-4 3-4 3, Abdur-Rahim 4-5 0-0 9, Ridgnal 2-4 0-0 4, Baumann 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 9-13 68.
Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee 8-25 (James 3-7, Vescovi 3-8, Chandler 2-5, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, Zeigler 0-4), Georgia 7-23 (Oquendo 3-6, Cook 2-6, Abdur-Rahim 1-2, Etter 1-2, Ridgnal 0-2, Wright 0-2, Baumann 0-3). Rebounds_Tennessee 38 (Plavsic 10), Georgia 23 (Etter 5). Assists_Tennessee 14 (James 5), Georgia 17 (Wright 5). Total Fouls_Tennessee 14, Georgia 13.
