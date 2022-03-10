No. 13 UCLA 75, Washington St. 65

WASHINGTON ST. (19-14)
Jakimovski 5-8 2-2 15, Abogidi 3-6 1-1 7, Flowers 3-12 2-3 8, Roberts 5-13 1-1 14, Williams 2-6 1-2 5, Bamba 3-5 3-4 11, Jackson 1-3 3-3 5, Rodman 0-0 0-0 0, DeWolf 0-0 0-0 0, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 13-16 65.
UCLA (24-6)
Riley 3-5 0-0 6, Bernard 7-12 1-1 19, Campbell 1-3 0-0 2, Juzang 3-8 0-0 6, Jaquez 9-15 3-3 23, Clark 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 2-3 5-5 9, Watson 2-6 2-2 6, Singleton 0-1 0-0 0, Kyman 0-0 0-0 0, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Stong 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 11-11 75.
Halftime_UCLA 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 8-29 (Jakimovski 3-5, Roberts 3-8, Bamba 2-4, Abogidi 0-1, Williams 0-3, Flowers 0-8), UCLA 6-16 (Bernard 4-8, Jaquez 2-3, Campbell 0-1, Juzang 0-1, Singleton 0-1, Stong 0-1, Watson 0-1). Rebounds_Washington St. 24 (Abogidi 8), UCLA 35 (Jaquez 11). Assists_Washington St. 8 (Flowers, Roberts 3), UCLA 15 (Campbell, Jaquez 4). Total Fouls_Washington St. 13, UCLA 20.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.