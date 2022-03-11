Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 13 UCLA Bruins take on the No. 21 USC Trojans

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 3:02 am
1 min read
      

USC Trojans (25-6, 14-6 Pac-12) vs. UCLA Bruins (25-6, 15-5 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 USC Trojans and the No. 13 UCLA Bruins square off.

The Bruins are 14-1 on their home court. UCLA ranks second in the Pac-12 shooting 35.4% from downtown, led by Cody Riley shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Trojans have gone 14-6 against Pac-12 opponents. USC averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UCLA won 75-68 in the last matchup on March 6. Jaime Jaquez Jr. led UCLA with 27 points, and Isaiah Mobley led USC with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Juzang is averaging 16.2 points for the Bruins. Jaquez is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Drew Peterson is averaging 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trojans. Mobley is averaging 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
3|9 Hyland Federal Automation Hands-on...
3|10 ServiceNow Federal Forum - The Future...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies "tree cookies" in Montana