No. 14 Houston 71, Cincinnati 53

CINCINNATI (17-13)
Ado 0-0 0-0 0, Adams-Woods 1-7 0-0 2, Davenport 2-10 1-2 7, DeJulius 4-10 0-0 9, Newman 4-8 1-3 11, Saunders 5-7 2-2 14, Oguama 1-2 1-7 3, Hensley 0-1 0-2 0, Lakhin 2-3 0-0 4, Madsen 1-2 0-0 3, Koval 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 5-16 53.
HOUSTON (25-4)
Moore 5-10 0-0 12, White 10-21 6-8 28, Carlton 3-8 9-11 15, Edwards 4-8 3-3 12, Shead 1-3 2-2 4, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Chaney 0-0 0-0 0, Armbrester 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 20-24 71.
Halftime_Houston 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 8-27 (Saunders 2-3, Newman 2-4, Davenport 2-8, Madsen 1-2, DeJulius 1-6, Hensley 0-1, Adams-Woods 0-3), Houston 5-16 (Moore 2-4, White 2-6, Edwards 1-3, Shead 0-1, Walker 0-2). Rebounds_Cincinnati 26 (Newman 7), Houston 40 (White 10). Assists_Cincinnati 9 (DeJulius 4), Houston 11 (Edwards 4). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 21, Houston 14.
