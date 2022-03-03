Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 14 Houston 84, Temple 46

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 9:06 pm
< a min read
      

TEMPLE (16-11)

Tolbert 1-3 5-6 7, Okpomo 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 2-7 1-2 5, Miller 0-4 0-0 0, Strickland 1-7 4-6 6, Hicks 3-4 0-0 8, J.White 3-10 4-8 10, Jourdain 3-5 3-5 10, Parks 0-0 0-1 0, Daly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-41 17-28 46.

HOUSTON (26-4)

Moore 8-13 1-1 19, F.White 11-18 1-3 26, Carlton 4-8 3-6 11, Edwards 3-11 1-2 9, Shead 4-7 0-0 10, Roberts 1-3 0-2 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Armbrester 2-3 0-0 4, Chaney 0-0 0-0 0, Francis 0-0 0-0 0, Elvin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-64 6-14 84.

Halftime_Houston 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Temple 3-12 (Hicks 2-3, Jourdain 1-2, Daly 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Miller 0-1, Strickland 0-2, J.White 0-2), Houston 10-25 (F.White 3-6, Shead 2-4, Moore 2-5, Edwards 2-9, Elvin 1-1). Fouled Out_Jourdain, Carlton. Rebounds_Temple 25 (Tolbert, Strickland, J.White, Jourdain 4), Houston 35 (Carlton 8). Assists_Temple 6 (Strickland 3), Houston 24 (Shead 13). Total Fouls_Temple 18, Houston 21.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist