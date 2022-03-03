No. 14 Houston 84, Temple 46

TEMPLE (16-11)
Tolbert 1-3 5-6 7, Okpomo 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 2-7 1-2 5, Miller 0-4 0-0 0, Strickland 1-7 4-6 6, Hicks 3-4 0-0 8, J.White 3-10 4-8 10, Jourdain 3-5 3-5 10, Parks 0-0 0-1 0, Daly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-41 17-28 46.
HOUSTON (26-4)
Moore 8-13 1-1 19, F.White 11-18 1-3 26, Carlton 4-8 3-6 11, Edwards 3-11 1-2 9, Shead 4-7 0-0 10, Roberts 1-3 0-2 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Armbrester 2-3 0-0 4, Chaney 0-0 0-0 0, Francis 0-0 0-0 0, Elvin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-64 6-14 84.
Halftime_Houston 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Temple 3-12 (Hicks 2-3, Jourdain 1-2, Daly 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Miller 0-1, Strickland 0-2, J.White 0-2), Houston 10-25 (F.White 3-6, Shead 2-4, Moore 2-5, Edwards 2-9, Elvin 1-1). Fouled Out_Jourdain, Carlton. Rebounds_Temple 25 (Tolbert, Strickland, J.White, Jourdain 4), Houston 35 (Carlton 8). Assists_Temple 6 (Strickland 3), Houston 24 (Shead 13). Total Fouls_Temple 18, Houston 21.
