No. 14 Texas Tech 56, Oklahoma 55

OKLAHOMA (18-15)
T.Groves 1-3 0-1 2, Hill 5-10 2-3 13, Gibson 5-12 2-2 16, Goldwire 5-13 4-6 14, J.Groves 0-1 1-2 1, Chargois 1-4 2-2 4, Johnson 2-6 1-2 5, Noland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 12-18 55.
TEXAS TECH (25-8)
Obanor 4-7 0-0 11, Williams 4-9 0-0 9, Arms 2-4 5-6 9, Shannon 1-4 1-2 4, Warren 5-9 0-0 11, McCullar 2-7 0-1 4, Santos-Silva 3-5 0-0 6, Nadolny 0-0 2-2 2, Batcho 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Agbo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 8-11 56.
Halftime_Texas Tech 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 5-19 (Gibson 4-9, Hill 1-2, Chargois 0-1, J.Groves 0-1, T.Groves 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Noland 0-1, Goldwire 0-3), Texas Tech 6-17 (Obanor 3-6, Shannon 1-2, Warren 1-3, Williams 1-3, Arms 0-1, McCullar 0-2). Rebounds_Oklahoma 29 (T.Groves 9), Texas Tech 24 (Santos-Silva 6). Assists_Oklahoma 11 (Johnson 4), Texas Tech 12 (Arms 5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 15, Texas Tech 16.
