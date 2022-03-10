No. 14 Texas Tech 72, Iowa St. 41

IOWA ST. (20-12)
Conditt 1-1 0-0 2, Kunc 1-3 2-2 5, Brockington 3-16 0-0 7, Hunter 4-9 0-2 9, Kalscheur 1-5 3-4 5, Grill 2-6 0-0 6, Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Walker 1-1 0-0 2, Enaruna 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Boothe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-48 6-10 41.
TEXAS TECH (24-8)
Obanor 4-9 2-2 10, Williams 2-6 2-4 6, Arms 5-7 0-2 10, Shannon 5-9 3-4 15, Warren 4-7 0-0 9, Nadolny 1-3 2-2 4, McCullar 4-6 0-0 11, Batcho 0-0 0-0 0, Santos-Silva 2-5 1-2 5, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Agbo 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 10-16 72.
Halftime_Texas Tech 39-20. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 5-25 (Grill 2-6, Kunc 1-2, Hunter 1-4, Brockington 1-6, Enaruna 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Kalscheur 0-4), Texas Tech 6-17 (McCullar 3-4, Shannon 2-3, Warren 1-3, Agbo 0-1, Allen 0-1, Arms 0-1, Nadolny 0-1, Williams 0-1, Obanor 0-2). Rebounds_Iowa St. 23 (Kunc 6), Texas Tech 39 (Obanor 6). Assists_Iowa St. 11 (Jones 3), Texas Tech 14 (Warren, McCullar 3). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 16, Texas Tech 12.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.