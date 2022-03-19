No. 14 Wisconsin 67, Colgate 60

COLGATE (23-12)
Records 3-6 1-2 7, Cummings 8-21 2-2 20, Ferguson 1-6 0-0 3, Richardson 5-13 0-0 15, Moffatt 1-4 0-0 3, Lynch-Daniels 2-4 0-0 5, Woodward 1-3 3-3 5, Thomson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-58 6-7 60.
WISCONSIN (25-7)
Crowl 1-5 0-0 2, Wahl 8-19 1-1 18, Joh.Davis 8-21 5-5 25, Davison 1-5 2-2 4, Hepburn 3-6 1-2 8, Vogt 3-4 0-2 6, Carlson 2-3 0-0 4, Neath 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 9-12 67.
Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 10-24 (Richardson 5-10, Cummings 2-7, Lynch-Daniels 1-1, Moffatt 1-1, Ferguson 1-5), Wisconsin 6-17 (Joh.Davis 4-10, Wahl 1-1, Hepburn 1-3, Davison 0-1, Crowl 0-2). Rebounds_Colgate 32 (Records 7), Wisconsin 36 (Wahl 10). Assists_Colgate 14 (Cummings 6), Wisconsin 15 (Wahl 5). Total Fouls_Colgate 13, Wisconsin 10.
