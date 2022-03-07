No. 15 BYU 59, Portland 52

PORTLAND (19-10)
Cochrane 5-10 2-2 12, Fowler 5-17 1-2 13, Muhlheim 1-3 0-0 3, Pflug 2-9 0-0 5, Shearer 1-3 0-0 2, Burnham 4-9 9-12 17, Frawley 0-1 0-0 0, Kaitu’u 0-4 0-0 0, Meek 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 18-57 12-16 52
BYU (26-2)
Gustin 1-7 0-0 2, Albiero 3-4 0-0 7, Gonzales 8-17 4-6 20, Graham 3-11 3-4 11, Harding 4-14 4-4 14, Hamson 1-5 0-0 2, Smiler 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 21-60 11-14 59
|Portland
|15
|15
|10
|12
|—
|52
|BYU
|13
|18
|9
|19
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Portland 4-17 (Fowler 2-7, Muhlheim 1-3, Pflug 1-4, Shearer 0-1, Frawley 0-1, Meek 0-1), BYU 6-22 (Albiero 1-2, Gonzales 0-5, Graham 2-8, Harding 2-5, Smiler 1-2). Assists_Portland 13 (Fowler 6), BYU 17 (Graham 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 36 (Fowler 11), BYU 47 (Graham 11). Total Fouls_Portland 18, BYU 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,029.
