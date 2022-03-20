On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 15 Houston 68, No. 19 Illinois 53

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 2:26 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (31-5)

Moore 9-16 3-5 21, White 1-8 3-4 6, Carlton 3-5 1-1 7, Edwards 5-16 1-2 15, Shead 7-13 3-3 18, Chaney 0-0 1-2 1, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 12-17 68.

ILLINOIS (23-10)

Hawkins 1-5 0-0 3, Cockburn 6-11 7-7 19, Frazier 2-7 3-5 8, Plummer 2-10 2-3 8, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Melendez 4-5 1-1 9, Goode 2-7 0-0 6, Curbelo 0-4 0-0 0, Grandison 0-0 0-0 0, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 13-16 53.

Halftime_Houston 30-26. 3-Point Goals_Houston 6-22 (Edwards 4-12, Shead 1-2, White 1-5, Moore 0-3), Illinois 6-25 (Goode 2-5, Plummer 2-7, Hawkins 1-4, Frazier 1-6, Williams 0-1, Curbelo 0-2). Rebounds_Houston 38 (Moore, White 7), Illinois 27 (Cockburn 8). Assists_Houston 10 (Edwards 4), Illinois 11 (Frazier 4). Total Fouls_Houston 16, Illinois 15.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|27 Atmosphere 2022
3|27 FS-ISAC 2022 Americas Spring Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad