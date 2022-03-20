No. 15 Houston 68, No. 19 Illinois 53

HOUSTON (31-5)
Moore 9-16 3-5 21, White 1-8 3-4 6, Carlton 3-5 1-1 7, Edwards 5-16 1-2 15, Shead 7-13 3-3 18, Chaney 0-0 1-2 1, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 12-17 68.
ILLINOIS (23-10)
Hawkins 1-5 0-0 3, Cockburn 6-11 7-7 19, Frazier 2-7 3-5 8, Plummer 2-10 2-3 8, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Melendez 4-5 1-1 9, Goode 2-7 0-0 6, Curbelo 0-4 0-0 0, Grandison 0-0 0-0 0, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 13-16 53.
Halftime_Houston 30-26. 3-Point Goals_Houston 6-22 (Edwards 4-12, Shead 1-2, White 1-5, Moore 0-3), Illinois 6-25 (Goode 2-5, Plummer 2-7, Hawkins 1-4, Frazier 1-6, Williams 0-1, Curbelo 0-2). Rebounds_Houston 38 (Moore, White 7), Illinois 27 (Cockburn 8). Assists_Houston 10 (Edwards 4), Illinois 11 (Frazier 4). Total Fouls_Houston 16, Illinois 15.
